The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) by 285.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The GEO Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,082,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,525,000 after buying an additional 347,688 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in The GEO Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,772,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,547,000 after acquiring an additional 79,771 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in The GEO Group by 125.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,452,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,600,000 after acquiring an additional 809,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in The GEO Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,865,000 after acquiring an additional 122,100 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in The GEO Group by 120.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 656,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 359,232 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GEO opened at $9.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.35. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $9.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award- winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

