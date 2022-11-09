The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades China Feihe (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) to Neutral

China Feihe (OTCMKTS:CFEIY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

China Feihe Stock Performance

Shares of CFEIY opened at $6.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.65. China Feihe has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $16.90.

About China Feihe

China Feihe Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells infant milk formula products in Mainland China and the United States. The company offers a range of raw milk, adult milk powders, liquid milk products and health care products, as well as soybean powder and goat milk powder. It is also involved in the retail of vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements.

