The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $144.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on THG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $140.66 on Monday. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $121.69 and a 1-year high of $155.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.72.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.65, for a total transaction of $129,270.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 2,673 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $380,127.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,299.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.65, for a total value of $129,270.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 139.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 25,200.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 48.2% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

