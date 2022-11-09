The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,287.27

The Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,287.27 ($14.82) and traded as low as GBX 1,266 ($14.58). The Vitec Group shares last traded at GBX 1,290 ($14.85), with a volume of 8,065 shares trading hands.

The Vitec Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £596.66 million and a P/E ratio of 23.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,290 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,287.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.82.

About The Vitec Group

Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

