Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Stock Position Raised by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 39.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,105,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $772,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,546 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5,493.1% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 492,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,441,000 after purchasing an additional 483,561 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 938,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,937,000 after purchasing an additional 481,546 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 153.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 752,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,761,000 after purchasing an additional 456,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 438.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 474,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,478,000 after acquiring an additional 386,547 shares in the last quarter. 21.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.67.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

TRI opened at $106.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $91.55 and a 12-month high of $123.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.23%.

About Thomson Reuters

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.