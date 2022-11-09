Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tidewater in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Tidewater during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Tidewater during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of Tidewater stock opened at $33.32 on Wednesday. Tidewater Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tidewater Profile

Several analysts recently issued reports on TDW shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Tidewater in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

