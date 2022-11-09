Titan Medical (TMD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Titan Medical (TSE:TMD – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th.

Titan Medical (TSE:TMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter.

Titan Medical Trading Down 1.6 %

TSE TMD opened at C$0.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$68.04 million and a PE ratio of -5.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.59. Titan Medical has a 12 month low of C$0.49 and a 12 month high of C$2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.64.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of robotic assisted surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery. It is developing the Enos system, a robotic single access surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart comprising a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing surgical procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during surgical procedures.

