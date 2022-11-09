Titan Medical (TMDI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th.
Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Titan Medical Stock Down 1.5 %
TMDI stock opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.34. Titan Medical has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.49.
About Titan Medical
Titan Medical Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of robotic assisted surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery. It is developing the Enos system, a robotic single access surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart comprising a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing surgical procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during surgical procedures.
