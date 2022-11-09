Titan Medical (TMDI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

TMDI stock opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.34. Titan Medical has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.49.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Titan Medical stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Titan Medical Inc. ( NASDAQ:TMDI Get Rating ) by 70.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,500 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Titan Medical worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Titan Medical Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of robotic assisted surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery. It is developing the Enos system, a robotic single access surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart comprising a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing surgical procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during surgical procedures.

