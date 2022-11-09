Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.74

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.74 and traded as high as C$8.66. Total Energy Services shares last traded at C$8.51, with a volume of 22,555 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TOT shares. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Total Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

Total Energy Services Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$356.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.74.

Total Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Total Energy Services ( TSE:TOT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$179.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$150.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Total Energy Services news, Director Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.45 per share, with a total value of C$74,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,855,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$13,819,750. In other news, insider Total Energy Services Inc purchased 129,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$903,613.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 150,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,050,766.72. Also, Director Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 10,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,855,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,819,750. Insiders have acquired a total of 348,852 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,541 in the last ninety days.

About Total Energy Services

(Get Rating)

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.