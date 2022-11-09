Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) PT Lowered to GBX 350

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 371 ($4.27) to GBX 350 ($4.03) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TNLIF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Trainline from GBX 370 ($4.26) to GBX 403 ($4.64) in a report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.60 price objective on shares of Trainline in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trainline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.52.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TNLIF opened at $3.40 on Monday. Trainline has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.81.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

