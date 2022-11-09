TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Price Target Cut to C$15.00

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TRSWF. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$18.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

TransAlta Renewables Stock Performance

TransAlta Renewables stock opened at $10.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.67. TransAlta Renewables has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $15.90.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

