TransDigm Group (TDG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.46 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TransDigm Group to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $594.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.41. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $499.63 and a twelve month high of $686.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $563.84 and a 200-day moving average of $579.20.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $710.58.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total transaction of $23,489,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.07, for a total transaction of $6,072,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,378,852.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total value of $23,489,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,978 shares of company stock worth $39,418,311. 8.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 66.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $443,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

