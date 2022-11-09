Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Transurban Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Transurban Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TRAUF opened at $8.78 on Monday. Transurban Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.49.

Transurban Group Company Profile

Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, and maintains toll road networks. It operates 21 toll roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane in Australia; the Greater Washington area, the United States; and Montreal, North America. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

