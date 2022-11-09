Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect Trevi Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect Trevi Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Trevi Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TRVI opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. Trevi Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.75.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trevi Therapeutics
Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile
Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is developing Haduvio, an oral extended-release formulation of nalbuphine, which is in phase IIb/III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI)
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevi Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.