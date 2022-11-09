Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect Trevi Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect Trevi Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVI opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. Trevi Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRVI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 10,780 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Trevi Therapeutics by 305.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 34,884 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is developing Haduvio, an oral extended-release formulation of nalbuphine, which is in phase IIb/III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

