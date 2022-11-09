Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered shares of Trinity Capital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Trinity Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Trinity Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.75 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trinity Capital in a report on Friday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.15.

OTCMKTS:TRIN opened at $10.60 on Monday. Trinity Capital has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $20.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average of $14.68. The firm has a market cap of $332.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

In related news, insider Kyle Steven Brown acquired 3,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $49,929.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,843.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Trinity Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 27,469.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. 28.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, San Diego, California and Austin, Texas.

