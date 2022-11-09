Trinity Exploration & Production (LON:TRIN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $115.16

Trinity Exploration & Production plc (LON:TRIN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 115.16 ($1.33) and traded as low as GBX 114 ($1.31). Trinity Exploration & Production shares last traded at GBX 115.50 ($1.33), with a volume of 60,822 shares.

Trinity Exploration & Production Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The company has a market capitalization of £45.24 million and a P/E ratio of 1,050.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 118.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 115.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jeremy Bridglalsingh sold 111,041 shares of Trinity Exploration & Production stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.12), for a total transaction of £107,709.77 ($124,018.16).

About Trinity Exploration & Production

Trinity Exploration & Production plc, an independent oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil in Trinidad & Tobago. The company operates a portfolio of producing, development, and exploration assets onshore and offshore in the shallow waters off the west and east coasts of Trinidad.

