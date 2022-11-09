TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (NYSEARCA:NOVZ) Stock Price Up 0.5%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (NYSEARCA:NOVZ – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $29.95. 41,179 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,235% from the average session volume of 3,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.82.
TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.92.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF stock. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (NYSEARCA:NOVZ – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC owned approximately 1.77% of TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (NOVZ)
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.