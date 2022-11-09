TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (NYSEARCA:NOVZ) Stock Price Up 0.5%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (NYSEARCA:NOVZ – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $29.95. 41,179 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,235% from the average session volume of 3,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.82.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF stock. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (NYSEARCA:NOVZ – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC owned approximately 1.77% of TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

