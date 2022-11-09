Truist Financial Increases ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $167.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $149.00 to $167.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.10.

COP stock opened at $134.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $167.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.61. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $66.06 and a one year high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,345 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Denver Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 620 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

