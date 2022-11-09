Truist Financial Lowers Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $50.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 56.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on W. William Blair began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.69.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair Stock Down 2.2 %

W stock opened at $31.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.92. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $298.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wayfair

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $78,597.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,746 shares in the company, valued at $7,489,156.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 4,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $157,718.62. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 28,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,397.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $78,597.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,746 shares in the company, valued at $7,489,156.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,309 shares of company stock worth $1,054,126 over the last three months. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Wayfair by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Wayfair by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Wayfair by 793.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 289,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,610,000 after purchasing an additional 257,067 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,529,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 58,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,427,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wayfair

(Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.