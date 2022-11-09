Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Cut to $77.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $96.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 73.19% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TWLO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $175.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen cut shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.04.
Shares of Twilio stock opened at $44.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.47. Twilio has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $316.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 263.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
