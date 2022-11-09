Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.14 and last traded at $7.90. Approximately 39,366 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 73,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.54.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Up 4.8 %

The company has a market cap of $336.38 million, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average of $8.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 3.6% during the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 1,375,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,832,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 99.1% in the first quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,284,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,749,000 after purchasing an additional 639,641 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 8.6% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 289,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 23,011 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 47.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 73,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.

