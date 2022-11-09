Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) PT Lowered to $97.00

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $111.00 to $97.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TSN. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Argus downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.33.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of TSN opened at $67.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.72. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $62.94 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.87 and its 200-day moving average is $79.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.03. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSN. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 372.5% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,204,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 87.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,246,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,165 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 6,100.0% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,304,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,257 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 33.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,653,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,497,000 after purchasing an additional 912,421 shares during the period. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

