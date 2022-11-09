United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in United Fire Group were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFCS. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 443.0% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 190,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 155,351 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in United Fire Group by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 498,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,503,000 after purchasing an additional 134,553 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the second quarter worth $3,071,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the first quarter worth $1,274,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 116.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 26,574 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director George D. Milligan acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.74 per share, with a total value of $143,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,554.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ UFCS opened at $28.27 on Wednesday. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.63 and a 1 year high of $37.26. The company has a market capitalization of $710.34 million, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.82 and a 200 day moving average of $30.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

UFCS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on United Fire Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered United Fire Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

