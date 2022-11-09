United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on United States Cellular in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Cellular has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of USM opened at $21.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.70. United States Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of United States Cellular by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 823 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in United States Cellular by 9.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,021 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 9,611 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,912 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

