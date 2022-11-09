United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on United States Cellular in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Cellular has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.
United States Cellular Price Performance
Shares of USM opened at $21.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.70. United States Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About United States Cellular
United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United States Cellular (USM)
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- 3 Old School Automakers Making Big EV Strides
Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.