Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 154.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 4,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $75,606.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,688 shares in the company, valued at $346,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 7,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $148,134.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 842,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,611,532.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 4,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $75,606.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,688 shares in the company, valued at $346,475.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,333 shares of company stock worth $1,847,767 over the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on UPWK. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Upwork from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Upwork from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Upwork from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Upwork from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.08.

UPWK stock opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. Upwork Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $48.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

