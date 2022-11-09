UroGen Pharma (URGN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.22) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.95 million. UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 197.16% and a negative return on equity of 572.49%. On average, analysts expect UroGen Pharma to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ URGN opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. UroGen Pharma has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $19.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average is $8.18.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 6.5% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 107,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 6,631 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 19,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 11.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the first quarter worth $215,000.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

