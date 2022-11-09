US Bancorp DE Acquires 1,168 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 42.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $27.23 on Wednesday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 9.24%.

MGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

