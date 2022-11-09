US Bancorp DE Acquires 1,257 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Adient were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADNT. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Adient by 29.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,562,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,625 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adient in the first quarter worth $50,788,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adient in the first quarter worth $61,955,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Adient during the first quarter worth $17,870,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Adient during the first quarter worth $16,897,000. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

ADNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Adient from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Adient from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adient in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Adient from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of Adient stock opened at $37.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.29 and a 200-day moving average of $32.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -29.61, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.63. Adient plc has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $50.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

