US Bancorp DE Acquires New Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 20,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,194,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 167.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 123,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,449,000 after buying an additional 77,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 212,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,605,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $48.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.20. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $66.10.

