US Bancorp DE Boosts Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 102.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Highwoods Properties

In other news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,962,071.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,962,071.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brendan C. Maiorana purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.21 per share, for a total transaction of $40,815.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,101.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $210,315 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $28.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $47.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HIW. Robert W. Baird cut Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Highwoods Properties to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Highwoods Properties from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.43.

Highwoods Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Further Reading

