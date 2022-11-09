US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,091 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,823 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 188.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,410 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Telephone and Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of TDS opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.08. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $21.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.61%.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

