US Bancorp DE Buys 3,029 Shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) by 470.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,673 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,050,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,374,000 after buying an additional 899,354 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 6,504,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,077,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,966,000 after purchasing an additional 463,942 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,175,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,354,000 after purchasing an additional 199,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,578,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,603,000 after purchasing an additional 244,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GCP opened at $32.01 on Wednesday. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.64 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.52.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. The company's Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

