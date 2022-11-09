US Bancorp DE Buys New Shares in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP)

US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,438 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.21% of Culp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Culp by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 140,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 20,061 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Culp by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 86,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Culp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 549,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 12,541 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Culp by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 279,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 52,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Culp by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 36,372 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Culp in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Culp Stock Performance

Culp stock opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.99. Culp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $12.83.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.21 million. Culp had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 9.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that Culp, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Culp Profile

(Get Rating)

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

Further Reading

