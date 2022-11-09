US Bancorp DE Has $101,000 Stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) by 4,690.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,533 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 10.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 222,889 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 21,346 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 7.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,210,020 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,752,000 after purchasing an additional 148,689 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 46.3% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 526,458 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 166,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 134.4% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 444,753 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 255,047 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HIO opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $5.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.00.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

