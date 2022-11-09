US Bancorp DE Has $102,000 Holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,263 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Celestica were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 41,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,494,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Celestica by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 95,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Celestica by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLS opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.43. Celestica Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.21 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average is $10.19.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Celestica from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Argus raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Celestica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Celestica from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Celestica in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

