US Bancorp DE Has $103,000 Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,303 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 31,665 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 23.4% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 646,374 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,859,000 after purchasing an additional 122,674 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 47.5% during the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 140,671 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 45,275 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 89.6% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,011 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth $213,000.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEO. Citigroup decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.77.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

NYSE AEO opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average is $12.02. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $29.19.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.