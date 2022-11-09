US Bancorp DE Has $104,000 Stock Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KW. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 657,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,454,000 after acquiring an additional 205,546 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 27,387 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 14,333 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 55,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 45,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kennedy-Wilson

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, Director Stanley R. Zax purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.15 per share, with a total value of $635,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 458,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,327,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kennedy-Wilson news, Director Stanley R. Zax purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.15 per share, with a total value of $635,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 458,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,327,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Mary Ricks sold 62,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $1,187,900.85. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,031,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,708,247.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Price Performance

Kennedy-Wilson Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE KW opened at $16.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.81. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.97 and a fifty-two week high of $25.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on KW shares. StockNews.com upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kennedy-Wilson from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Kennedy-Wilson from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

