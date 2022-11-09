US Bancorp DE Has $105,000 Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 47,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRX. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.54.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

