US Bancorp DE Has $110,000 Stock Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 85.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HYD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4,642.9% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of HYD opened at $48.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.86. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $62.63.

