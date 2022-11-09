US Bancorp DE Has $97,000 Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,395 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 25.5% in the first quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 132.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 33.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $5.40 to $4.40 in a research report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.87.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Price Performance

TME stock opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $8.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.35.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group



Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

