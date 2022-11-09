US Bancorp DE Has $98,000 Stake in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVET. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Covetrus by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Covetrus by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Covetrus by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Covetrus in the 1st quarter valued at about $626,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Covetrus by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Covetrus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of Covetrus stock opened at $20.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -209.90 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.92 and its 200 day moving average is $20.05. Covetrus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $21.20.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

