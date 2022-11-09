US Bancorp DE Increases Holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CAE were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CAE by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 767,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,005,000 after buying an additional 10,575 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in CAE by 9.3% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in CAE by 463.5% during the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 756,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,705,000 after acquiring an additional 622,015 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the second quarter valued at $6,708,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CAE by 21.9% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 71,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 12,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

CAE stock opened at $18.22 on Wednesday. CAE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.22, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.63.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.13). CAE had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $933.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAE. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on CAE from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on CAE from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on CAE from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CAE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.22.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

