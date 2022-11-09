US Bancorp DE Increases Position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 238.5% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period.

Get VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EMLC opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.18 and a 200 day moving average of $24.10. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.38 and a 1 year high of $29.69.

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Profile

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

