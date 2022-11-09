US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the second quarter valued at $133,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 18.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at $216,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sinclair Broadcast Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.65. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $843.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.66 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 36.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 2.91%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

