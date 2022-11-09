US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 76.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $16.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.71.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

