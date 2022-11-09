US Bancorp DE Invests $103,000 in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW)

US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SDOW. Kingfisher Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,944,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 141.2% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 45,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 26,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the first quarter valued at approximately $521,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDOW opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.82. ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.05.

About ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

