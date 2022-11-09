US Bancorp DE Purchases 3,000 Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) by 192.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Myers Industries were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MYE. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Myers Industries in the 1st quarter worth $925,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 304.1% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 52,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 39,468 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,799,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,216,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,435,000 after purchasing an additional 36,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 162,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 36,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MYE opened at $20.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $25.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.03. The company has a market cap of $759.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.44.

Myers Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

Several research analysts have commented on MYE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Myers Industries to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Myers Industries Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

