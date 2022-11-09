US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) by 124.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in JFrog were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JFrog by 121.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 48,898 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of JFrog by 10.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in JFrog during the second quarter valued at $1,204,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in JFrog by 26.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in JFrog during the second quarter valued at $152,000. 52.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FROG opened at $20.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.58. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $38.96.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on JFrog from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on JFrog from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on JFrog in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on JFrog from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.11.

In other news, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $1,093,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,702,134 shares in the company, valued at $138,618,877.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $1,093,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,702,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,618,877.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $163,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,072 shares in the company, valued at $7,601,045.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,500 shares of company stock worth $4,481,420. Company insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

