US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) by 139.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 41.2% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,389,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,498,000 after acquiring an additional 785,258 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Talos Energy Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TALO opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $25.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Talos Energy Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TALO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Talos Energy from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.92.

(Get Rating)

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.