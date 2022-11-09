US Bancorp DE Sells 4,041 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,041 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of IRWD stock opened at $11.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average is $11.29. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 25.78, a current ratio of 25.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $824,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 521,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,146,309.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 18,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $196,738.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,416,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark G. Currie sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $824,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 521,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,146,309.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.